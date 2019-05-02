Golfers raise $4,575 for Heart Fund

The first-ever Calico Jack’s charity golf tournament raised $4,575 for the Cayman Heart Fund.

The golf tournament, which drew 72 golfers, was inspired by Calico Jack’s employee Devon Clark’s young niece, Luna, who was born in 2016 with hypoplastic left heart syndrome – a rare congenital heart defect in which the left side of the heart is severely underdeveloped.

“Luna is an inspiration to me, and I am so proud of this little girl’s courage as she battles this very serious illness,” said Clark. “She’s a little warrior.”

Clark organised the event on April 1 along with colleagues Marty Francis and TJ Hucker.

The Cayman Heart Fund is a non-profit, non-government organisation dedicated to the reduction of heart and circulatory disease in the Cayman Islands.