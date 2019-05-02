New deputy director at child services

The Department of Children and Family Services has appointed Rayle Roberts as its new deputy director. Roberts will take up his post on May 15.

Roberts has a master’s degree in social work and counselling with a minor in gerontology, the study of old age, augmented by 20 years of experience in counselling and psychotherapy, according to the DCFS announcement of the hiring.

Roberts worked in various agencies in Florida and Grand Cayman before setting up a private practice from 2010.

A motivational speaker, trainer, consultant and therapist, Roberts has combined practical casework with the delivery of professional training sessions in team-building.

“I am very pleased to have another young qualified Caymanian take up a management post in the Department of Children and Family Services,” said Ministry of Community Affairs Chief Officer Teresa Echenique.

“Based on his qualifications and experience, I feel that Mr. Roberts will complement Director Mendoza-Williams and together they will continue to enhance and develop services and standards to the benefit of our community.”

DCFS Director Paulinda Mendoza-Williams said Roberts will fill a “critical role in the management structure” of the department.

“Mr. Roberts’ skills and expertise are definitely assets to the organisation and we highly anticipate his contributions to the ongoing development of social work practice in the Cayman Islands,” she said.

Speaking ahead of joining the 155-strong department, Roberts said, “The one thing I have always known I’d like to do with my life is to help others.

“I pursued a calling in social work because making a difference in people’s lives is the most important aspect of a career to me. By taking on this exciting challenge as the new Deputy Director of the Department of Children and Family Services, I know I will accomplish this. I have been gifted with the ability to bring people together and I am looking forward to using this gift to help develop and lead this dynamic, multifaceted team.”

An active member of the Lions Club of Grand Cayman, Roberts is deputy chair of the National Drug Council, and is affiliated to several on-island sports bodies.