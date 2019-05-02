Dog rescue supporters take to the water

One Dog At A Time held the latest of its twice-a-year sailing boat fundraisers at the weekend.

Families and couples boarded the Allura boat for a trip to a coral reef for some snorkelling, before moving to Stingray City and then on to Starfish Point.

The event raised more than $1,500, which will help with veterinarian bills, food and routine medications for the charity.

One Dog At A Time has rescued more than 40 dogs in the last year, despite regulation changes in the United States that mean only dogs over 6 months old can be exported there, vice president Caroline Johnson said.

“This alteration has caused substantial difficulties for all the rescue groups,” Johnson said. “Previously, we have been able to send dogs from around 12-16 weeks old to the United States. This freed up our foster homes and enabled us to rescue more abandoned or pound pooches.”

She said the charity is seeking additional foster homes on island to enable ODAAT to continue rescuing animals without affecting the quality of care the dogs and puppies receive.

“There is no major outlay for the fosters, apart from giving their time. We provide everything the dog or pup needs; from puppy pads to towels, from crates to food,” she said.

The charity’s next fundraiser will be on May 17, at the Camana Bay movie theatre with the premiere of ‘A Dog’s Journey’, the sequel to ‘A Dog’s Purpose’. The movie starts at 7pm, and tickets are $15 per person and includes a popcorn and drink deal, where participants will be charged $5 upon presentation of their ticket. The first 50 tickets sold will receive an Agua voucher. A 50/50 draw will also be held on the night.

For more information, contact [email protected], 917-3370 or visit Facebook @onedogatatime13.