Home Local special guest at the 2019 Breast Cancer Foundation Gala LocalVideospecial guest at the 2019 Breast Cancer Foundation GalaBy Staff - May 2, 2019Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp And now, ladies and gentlemen, the big reveal on who will be the guest speaker at this year’s Breast Cancer Foundation Gala! RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LifeDoherty is guest speaker at Breast Cancer Gala LifeWeekender Spotlight LifeShannen Doherty to speak at Breast Cancer GalaLEAVE A REPLY... Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment - Advertisement - MORE NEWS FROM THIS WEEKConch, whelk season closes until November May 1, 2019Premier meets UK government officials April 26, 2019Toastmasters to represent Cayman in Bonaire April 29, 2019