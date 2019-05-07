Three men pleaded guilty in Summary Court on Tuesday to charges of illegal landing under the new Customs and Border Control Law.

David Anthony Gordon Ellis, Celso Mejia Mejia and Lazaro Angel Sharp all admitted landing at Breakers on Feb. 18 in contravention of the law, which came into effect in December.

Crown counsel Scott Wainwright said he understood that a bulletproof vest and quantity of ammunition had been found on the boat the men came on, but he was not aware of what the status might be regarding any charges.

Magistrate Valdis Foldats said that if the men have been in custody since February, a decision could be made quite quickly.

Defence attorney Lee Halliday-Davis said the men had never been interviewed further about the items. The prosecution should not have waited until May before carrying out further interviews with the men, she asserted.

The magistrate set the matter for mention again the next day, on May 8.