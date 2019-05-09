Batabano incident leads to hospital and court

A trip to Batabano in George Town on Saturday ended in court on Wednesday for Charles Leonard Walton III, whose charges included common assault, wounding with intent to cause bodily harm, escape and robbery.

After hearing details of the allegations against Walton, Magistrate Kirsty-Ann Gunn remanded him in custody until Friday, 17 May, when he is to appear in the Grand Court.

Crown Counsel Kenneth Ferguson outlined the allegations. He said Walton, 21, attended the Batabano Street Festival on 4 May, arriving around 7pm. He was with two friends. One of the complainants in the incident was a vendor who was selling water and soft drinks from his food stall. He said three young men approached him, ordered water and then refused to pay. He said he told them to leave because they were being disorderly.

One of the three young men reportedly reached into his pants’ waist and pulled out a knife. Another of the three punched the vendor in the face. During the incident, which lasted only a few seconds, the vendor’s nephew was stabbed, Ferguson related.

Walton himself was also stabbed, the court heard.

An off-duty fire officer was in the crowd and he saw a man walking towards him, holding his side and looking as if he were in pain, Ferguson said. The fire officer saw the man collapse near the library. An ambulance came and carried him to hospital. That man was Walton.

Later, Walton told police that he had been walking with friends and bought a beer. He said his friends picked up water from another vendor. Then Walton said he felt a sharp pain in his side. He lifted his shirt and saw blood.

The Crown counsel continued his narrative in court on Wednesday by noting that Walton, whom had been arrested by police, escaped from the hospital that Saturday night/Sunday morning. Once outside, he saw a man with a bicycle. Walton allegedly took the bike from the man and rode off. The robbery charge related to the bicycle.

Defence attorney Prathna Bodden told the court she had not yet received the documents for the case.