Police search Holiday Inn for criminal suspect

Police spread out over the grounds of Holiday Inn on Thursday afternoon, searching for, and reportedly apprehending a “wanted” male suspect who fled, along with a woman companion, when police tried to stop their vehicle in West Bay.

The suspects, both aged 29 and from Bodden Town, were arrested on the hotel grounds.

The man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving. Police said he was also wanted for several offences, including wounding with intent.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory after the fact and having the intent to impede the apprehension of another. Both are currently in custody pending further investigations.