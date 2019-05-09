Road closures for Junior Batabano

Police advised that a number of streets in George Town will be closed on Saturday during Junior Batabano.

Elgin Avenue will be closed between Hospital Road and Claude Hill Road (formerly Humber Lane) from 1:30pm until 6:30pm.

The parade begins at 3pm and travels west from the old Glass House on Elgin Avenue, turns left onto Shedden Road, right onto Harbour Drive, right onto Fort Street, right onto Edward Street, then continues onto Elgin Avenue and finishes back at the old Glass House.

Police officers will close sections of these roads ahead of the parade and reopen them once the parade passes. Motorists are asked to exercise caution in these areas on Saturday evening.