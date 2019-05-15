It took a lot of work and a “little bit of madness” but Cayman Islands author Sara Collins has made her lifelong dream come true.

Her debut novel ‘The Confessions of Frannie Langton’ has won plaudits from a host of admiring reviewers, from O, The Oprah Magazine to Margaret Atwood.

Now the former lawyer and one-time chair of the Cayman Islands Human Rights Commission has been hired to adapt it for the screen.

The gothic novel, set in the early 19th century, centres on the trial of a maid accused of murder. It tells the story of the novel’s heroine, from her life on a Jamaican plantation to a grand house in London.

The novel was released in the UK by Penguin in March, and will be released by Harper Collins in US bookstores next week.

Collins said she had “holed up” in her home office in Grand Cayman for almost two years to write it, and has been overwhelmed by the critical reception that has greeted its release.

“It is surreal. It is something I have wanted since I was a little girl,” she told the Cayman Compass.

A mother of five children and a former commercial lawyer for both Walkers and Conyers Dill & Pearman, Collins is believed to be the first writer from the Cayman Islands to land critical and commercial success with a mainstream literary novel.