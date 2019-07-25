Cayman author signing books this Friday

Local author Sara Collins has beaten the odds, thanks to her creation of a gripping story and some serious writing chops. Her first book, titled ‘The Confessions of Frannie Langton: A Novel’, has won her accolades from all the right people. No less than Margaret Atwood has sung its praises and it won a coveted spot on O, The Oprah Magazine’s Summer 2019 Reading List.

The Guardian dubbed it “A stunning debut” and The Washington Post called it “a startling, compelling historical debut novel from Sara Collins that should be on top of your vacation reading pile.”

Collins will be at Books & Books in Camana Bay Friday to be interviewed about her book and sign copies for fans of Frannie. Considering the fact that she is already working on adapting the story for a TV mini-series, there should be a lot to talk about.

Story

All of London is abuzz with the scandalous case of Frannie Langton, who is accused of the brutal double murder of her employers, renowned scientist George Benham and his eccentric French wife, Marguerite. Crowds pack the courtroom, eagerly following every twist, while the newspapers print lurid theories about the killings and the mysterious woman being held in the Old Bailey.

The testimonies against Frannie are damning. She is a seductress, a witch, a master manipulator, a whore. Frannie claims she cannot recall what happened that fateful evening, or how she came to be covered in the victims’ blood, even if remembering could save her life.

But she does have a tale to tell: a story of her childhood on a Jamaican plantation, her apprenticeship under a debauched scientist who stretched all bounds of ethics, and the events that brought her into the Benhams’ London home – and into a passionate and forbidden relationship.

Though her testimony may seal her conviction, the truth will unmask the perpetrators of crimes far beyond murder and indict the whole of English society itself.

Sara Collins will be at Books & Books from 5:30‑6:30pm on Friday. There is no cover charge to attend.