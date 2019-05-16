Meshach Vernon Ebanks pleaded guilty to a count of burglary Thursday for an incident involving a break-in at the Cayman Islands Further Education Centre.

Ebanks, 26, was charged with burglary on 12 May for an incident in which a trespasser broke into CIFEC on 18 April and stole tools and computers from the facility.

Ebanks elected to have his case heard in Summary Court Thursday and pleaded guilty.

Ebanks has made an application to be enrolled in drug court, and he will be assessed while in custody. Ebanks will next appear in court on 6 June at 2pm.