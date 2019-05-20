Catches abound at Cayman International Fishing Tournament

The grand prize winner in the Cayman Islands International Fishing Tournament earlier this month for the Billfish Release Jackpot was team Hottarass.

In addition to winning US$50K, the team won an entry to the 2020 Offshore World Championships, where they will represent the Cayman Islands International Fishing Tournament as they compete against winners from other OWC qualifying tournaments from around the world.

Scotch Bonnet was in second place in the Billfish Release Jackpot, followed by Morning Spirit in third. Team Curly Wolf took home a Rolex watch for the captain of the Boat with the most billfish releases.

Jonathan Jackson took home the CICO Bimini Start prize for the heaviest fish caught on the first day by a boat participating in the Bimini Start, weighing in a 76.3 pound yellowfin tuna caught aboard the boat In Gods Hands.

Estefanie Barnett weighed in a 40.7 pound yellowfin tuna to secure the prize for heaviest fish caught by a Lady angler. She was followed by Samara Persaud who won both second and third place in the Lady category. Nancy Binz led the category for Lady Angler with the most billfish releases.

Robbie Hurlston took the Junior Angler category with a 25.8 pound dolphin caught on Scotch Bonnet, he was followed by Louis Day on Happy Days who weighed in a 15.8 pound dolphin.

In the Wahoo category, Douglas Ebanks, fishing on Who’s Ya Daddy, secured first place with a 52.6 pound wahoo. Second place was awarded to Arthle Evans on Brasserie for a wahoo weighing 48.6 pounds.

Samara Persaud took third place Wahoo aboard Pacesetter, her fish weighing in at 35.1 pounds.

The Yellowfin Tuna category was led by a 83.7 pound tuna caught on Reel Vibes by Stephen Ebanks. Second place tuna weighed 78.4 pound and was caught by Stuart Forester on Down the Hatch. Jonathan Jackson took home the prize for third heaviest tuna, caught aboard In Gods Hands, at 76.3 pounds.

Pacesetter took home the prize for heaviest dolphin, which was caught by Samara Persaud and weighed 34.8 pounds. She was followed by Leon Dilbert in second place with a 29.4 pound dolphin. Third heaviest dolphin was nabbed by Joshua Clark on Killing Time, weighing in at 26.8 pounds.

Team Who’s Ya Daddy took home the Grand Slam Prize, and Reel Vibes won the boat with most weight prize. Jonathan Libby, who came from Texas to participate in the tournament, took home the Overseas Angler prize for a 63 pound yellowfin tuna.

The tournament ran 30 April – 7 May and attracted 45 boats and 178 anglers.

An awards ceremony was held at the Westin Resort on Seven Mile Beach. Prizes exceeded US$235,000 in cash, plus over US$30,000 in other prizes.

Proceeds benefitted the Women’s Crisis Centre. On auction was a Guy Harvey artwork and a Guy Harvey edition Tag Heuer watch.