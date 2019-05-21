Cayman Islands Fund Administrators Association elects 2019 executive committee

On 13 March 2019 the Cayman Islands Fund Administrators Association held its annual general meeting and elected its executive committee for 2019.

It is now composed of Chair Tim Rossiter, Harmonic Fund Services; Vice Chair Paul Kelly, CITCO Fund Services; Treasurer Keith Nicholson, Rawlinson & Hunter; Secretary Angela Mele, RiskPass AML+Compliance; and members Caroline Griffin, State Street (Cayman) Trust; Cary Marr, International Management Services; Angela Nightingale, Trinity Fund Administration; Johann Prinsloo, BNP Paribas Bank and Trust Cayman; Elizabeth Tansell, SMP Fund Services; James Walton, HedgeServ; and Karen Watson, Maples Fund Services.

Dan Allard of MUFG, who has served as chair since February 2014, stepped down and has been replaced by Rossiter. Allard will continue as a member of the executive during 2019.

Rossiter said he is looking forward to serving as Chair of the Association during this time of increased global regulatory initiatives, and believes the Cayman Islands is well placed to continue as the premier offshore fund jurisdiction.

The Cayman Islands Fund Administrator’s Association was established in January 1995 and is represented by a membership of fund administrators based in the Cayman Islands.