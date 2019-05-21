Collas Crill appoints Cayman managing director

Collas Crill Corporate Services has appointed Charlotte Cloete as managing director. Cloete is a qualified Cayman Islands lawyer and has 15 years of experience working for large and medium-sized international legal, trust and fiduciary services companies.

She previously worked for Walkers and Intertrust. Cloete joined Collas Crill in 2016 as business manager after its merger in Cayman with Charles Adams Ritchie & Duckworth. She became a partner at the firm in January 2018 and subsequently took overall responsibility for the operational management of CCCS.

“Charlotte has been instrumental in building a platform for the future growth of CCCS, and continues to drive change and innovation across all service lines in Cayman as well as globally,” said Alan de Saram, director of CCCS.

David Sussman, managing director of Collas Crill Trust, said: “Charlotte and I are excited to continue our strategy of growth and collaboration across all aspects of the global financial services business in 2019. This is a very exciting time for us as we continue to expand our offering to clients of the Collas Crill Group globally.”