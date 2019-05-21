HR professionals unite at CISHRP annual conference

The Cayman Islands Society of Human Resources Professionals is hosting its 16th Annual Conference. This year the conference will return to The Ritz-Carlton hotel from 30 to 31 May 2019. The theme, “Connecting the Dots” combines topics such as governance, diversity, achieving advancement, crafting culture and committing to community to help the HR community adapt to an ever-changing workforce.

The CISHRP said it positions itself as the recognised authority for human resources in the Cayman Islands, and highlights “the most critical people management issues of today and tomorrow”. The organisation founded the annual conference to create a platform where HR professionals could learn about new techniques, innovative topics and new theories in human resources, while networking and engaging with local and internationally acclaimed speakers.

“The conference is designed to provide a wealth of knowledge, and invaluable networking opportunities for our community, students and anyone interested in developing their HR skill sets in their respective field,” CISHRP President Elisa Brown said. “We want to strengthen the HR community and create opportunities for both professional and personal growth for our most precious resource; our people. We’ve had attendees from as far as Canada in attendance,” she added.

The conference begins at 12pm on Thursday, 30 May, and the day concludes with a cocktail reception followed by an early morning breakfast registration on Friday, May 31.

This year’s line-up includes keynote speakers Jill Dark, director of Leadership and Organizational Transformation at Steelcase Inc. and Shomari Scott, the director of Business Development of Health City Cayman Islands, who will share their knowledge with approximately 200 attendees on Day 2 of the conference.