Appleby announces 2019 promotions

Appleby has promoted three lawyers to partner, two lawyers to counsel and one lawyer to senior associate.

The new partners are David Bulley, Liesl Richter and Christian Victory. Bulley leads the Cayman corporate restructuring, distressed debt and special situations team and is a member of the Private Equity, Venture Capital and M&A team, with a particular focus on transactions involving companies and assets located in Asia.

Richter’s practice areas include subscription finance, structured finance (predominantly involving CLOs), corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, public and private offerings of debt and equity, and general aspects of corporate law.

Victory specialises in advising funds and fund managers, private equity and corporate clients on Cayman Islands and BVI investment fund related matters, investment business and licensing matters, as well as regulatory and compliance matters.

New counsel Peter Colegate is co-head of Appleby’s Global Technology and Innovation Group. His practice is focussed on privacy, data protection and strategic corporate-commercial and regulatory work in the technology and innovation sectors. Georgina Pullinger, also promoted to counsel, specialises in subscription financing for private equity funds and regularly advises leading financial institutions on related credit facilities, deal structures and all types of secured transactions.

Senior associate Esmond Brown advises international high-net-worth individuals and families on their wealth planning needs, and assists trustees and private banks in all aspects of trusts including creation, restructuring, administration and succession planning.