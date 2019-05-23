Five-year-old Alyssa Hislop raised more than $500 in three hours for the dog support charity One Dog at a Time. She did it by selling lemonade, and a few other things.

The Cayman Prep and High School student set up a lemonade stand with the help of family friend, Petula Tiwnn, while Alyssa’s parents held a sale at their storage unit on 19 May. In addition to her main offering, she also included a selection of cakes, breads and cookies, and other drinks, such as soda.

Alyssa is not new to generating funds for animals. Previously, she raised $150 for the Humane Society, which used the money for dog beds and toys.

Caroline Johnston, vice president of One Dog at a Time, said she was impressed by Alyssa’s efforts. She said Alyssa chose to use the money she raised for medical bills for two newly rescued German shepherd pups, Chopper and Cody, plus some new toys and other equipment for them.

Rescued in recent weeks, the two dogs are recovering from serious skin infections in the One Dog at a Time kennels.

“The boys are approximately seven months old and despite their previous neglect, they are the most loving and enthusiastic dogs with a real zest for life,” Johnston said in a press release. “Cody loves running around the large garden with my own dogs and other fosters that I have.

“Chopper not only has severe mange but also a serious, secondary skin infection,” she added. “Both have to be bathed on a regular basis, as well as taking medication. In just the short time I’ve had them, their recovery is amazing.”

To contact One Dog at a Time, email [email protected] or visit the Facebook page onedogatatime13.