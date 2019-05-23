Students exposed to host of career choices at George Town Primary

Students learned about careers and the journey it takes at George Town Primary School Careers Day on Wednesday.

The youngsters chatted with more than a dozen presenters in the school’s assembly hall, including members of the Customs K-9 Unit, a Mosquito Research Control Unit aircraft engineer, a Cayman Airways pilot, the National Archives, police officers, Post Office staff and tourism industry staff.

“If you have a good career, you will make money and have fun at work,” said student Abrianna Robinson, who was dressed like a chef.

One presenter, Cayman Airways’ first female pilot Giselah Ebanks, said it took her nine years to get where she was today. She said her career started on the Twin Otter regional prop planes and eventually she transitioned to Boeing 737-300 jets.

Asked by the students if she had ever been involved in an emergency landing, she replied that she had been in two. They also asked how she handled someone who had a heart attack on the plane and when the Owen Roberts International Airport was built.

Royal Cayman Islands Police Service officers Matthew Morrison and Calasia Burke highlighted the work of police in a video presentation. Kids learned about the use of handcuffs while others asked how criminals were caught, if the officers carried guns and if recruits had to be above a certain height to be a police officer.

Students Malachi Walton and Brianna McBean, both dressed in police attire, assisted the officers with their presentation.

Mosquito Research Control Unit pilot Ben Tresidder said some mosquitoes carried deadly diseases, especially the Aedes aegypti species. Students wanted to find out if he had ever been in a plane crashed, if he ever ran out of gas, and how he fought the mosquitoes.

Head boy Jeton Bennett, 10, a sixth grader, said Careers Day expanded the minds of children.

“My first job would be a chemist because I love to blow up stuff,” Bennett said. “It’s neat, and it won’t be easy to get, I know I have to work hard for it.”

He said his second choice of job would be working with the K-9 Unit because he loves dogs. “I love giving back to the community … having this job would allow me to assist people, by fighting crime and allowing the kids to pet the dogs,” he said.

K-9 dogs Rui and Inca put on quite a show for the students.

Handler Kevin Alleyne and Inca found ‘hidden substances’ among the school’s supplies, while Rui received plenty of hugs from the students.

Several presenters said they were impressed with the students’ questions and curiosity.