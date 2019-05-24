Excitement is building for the young cast from Musicians Ltd. School of Music and Performing Arts as they prepare for their eighth annual production, starting on Friday at the Harquail Theatre.

Ian Fleming’s ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang JR.’ is the choice this year, which will no doubt bring waves of nostalgia for parents who remember the story from childhood.

Forty-four talented students from both public and private schools across Cayman have been working tirelessly since January to deliver a performance that is certain to dazzle the audience.

This production takes everyone on a fantastic musical adventure with an out-of-this-world car that flies through the air and sails the seas. Based on the record-breaking West End production and the beloved film, featuring an unforgettable score by the Sherman Brothers (‘Mary Poppins’), ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang JR.’ is one blockbuster that audiences will find ‘Truly Scrumptious’.

Story

Eccentric inventor, Caractacus Potts, sets about restoring an old race car with the help of his children Jeremy and Jemima. They soon discover the car is magic and has the ability to float and take flight. When the evil Baron Bomburst desires the magic car for himself, the family joins forces with Truly Scrumptious and Grandpa Potts to outwit the dastardly Baron and Baroness and their villainous henchman, the Child Catcher.

Filled with amazing stage spectacle and unforgettable songs, including the Academy Award-nominated title song, ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,’ this show is a high-flying fun-filled adventure that appeals to all ages.

Since this is a ‘JR.’ production, running time including intermission is one hour and 30 minutes, meaning that it will keep even the little ones’ attention from start to finish.

The books

‘Chitty-Chitty-Bang-Bang: The Magical Car’ is a children’s novel that was written by Ian Fleming for his son Caspar. It was initially published in three volumes, the first of which was released on 22 Oct. 1964.

Fleming, better known as the creator of James Bond, took his inspiration for the subject from a series of aero-engined racing cars called ‘Chitty Bang Bang’ built by Count Louis Zborowski in the early 1920s at Higham Park. It was the last book he wrote.

Cayman Arts Trust

Putting together a high-quality production is a costly undertaking. Sponsorships and donations have helped to part-fund the many areas required to produce a musical of this calibre. Part of the proceeds from the show will go to the Cayman Arts Trust, a new initiative providing free instrumental and performing arts lessons to Government schools. This non-profit organisation is holding two free music immersion camps this July at John Gray High School. The camps are open to all Government students ages 5-13 years old. No experience is necessary, students just need to have an interest in music and drama to participate. For more information, contact [email protected]

Show dates and times for ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang JR.’ are Friday, 7pm; Saturday, 3pm; and Sunday, 3pm. All performances will be held at the Harquail Theatre. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children and are available to buy online at www.musicians.ky.