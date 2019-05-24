Is it really that time again already, when Cayman’s residents reach into their closets to rustle up whatever clementine-coloured costumes they can for a good cause?

Yes, it is time to rock orange for the Meals on Wheels’ Orange You Glad Gala taking place on Saturday at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman. The event has become a staple in Cayman’s social calendar and it is celebrating its sixth anniversary this year. It is a wonderful opportunity to mix and mingle with like-minded individuals and corporate entities helping to end senior hunger in the Cayman Islands.

The night features live entertainment by the Cool Breeze Duo, performed by the legendary Jeff Japal and Eden Hurlston, while guests enjoy a three-course meal provided by the fabulous chefs of The Ritz-Carlton. Tammi Sulliman will be the evening’s emcee and will be announcing door prizes, silent and live auction items as part of the night’s festivities. All sales contribute to Meals on Wheels’ sustainability.

This year’s auction boasts private chef experiences, a rum tasting party, diamonds, themed gift packages, original art, home improvement packages and more. The Dine for a Cause feature was such a hit last year, organisers have doubled the number of participating restaurants. Gala attendees who donate $25, $50 or $100 to Meals on Wheels will be able to select a gift certificate to one of Cayman’s hottest restaurants for equal value, but get there early, as they sold out within the first 20 minutes of the evening last year.

The Orange You Glad Gala provides an opportunity for Meals on Wheels to recognise the incredible work that is done through its non-profit programme, which delivers approximately 4,000 meals each month to seniors, shut-ins and differently-abled individuals throughout the community. The meals are delivered by a dedicated group of over 100 volunteers who inspire and encourage well-being and prevent isolation, which can lead to depression, among other illnesses.

There will be a special announcement at the Gala of a new programme launching that evening to add to the excitement.

There remains an 80-person waiting list for Meals on Wheels service. Organisers hope to increase the funds raised from the event this year from $80,000 to $100,000. Last year, the organisation served 48,000 meals to seniors across Grand Cayman at a cost of $5 per day. Thanks to the increase in support last year, it was also able to increase service in the Eastern district from three days per week to five days.

The Gala is Meals on Wheels largest fundraising event of the year and without the funds raised, it would not be possible for it to continue operations. So, grab a table of 10 with some co-workers or a group of girlfriends for a fun night out and don some orange in honour of Meals on Wheels.

Meals on Wheels Cayman Islands

Meals on Wheels is a registered non-profit that delivers free, hot, nutritious meals and a bowl of soup to senior, house-bound and disabled individuals throughout the Cayman Islands. The service provides meals to more than 230 recipients across all five districts in Grand Cayman.

It offers many seniors the opportunity to maintain their independence in their homes and provides a daily safety check. Meals on Wheels relies on the support of more than 100 volunteers who deliver the meals five days per week and offer recipients some relief from social isolation. The work of Meals on Wheels would not be possible annual government grant, donations and fundraising efforts like the Orange You Glad Gala.

For more information about the Orange You Glad Gala, email [email protected] or call 769-1974. Gala starts at 6pm. Tickets are $175 each and can be collected from the Meals on Wheels office located at Trafalgar Place, 1428 West Bay Road or at the door when purchased in advance.