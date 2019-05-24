Anyone who is a fan of the silver screen will know the importance of music in the movies.

Would ‘Jaws’ have been as scary without that instantly recognisable John Williams composition? No! He would have just been a great white shark, minding his own business, looking for a small snack or three.

What about ‘The Godfather’? Suppose Nino Rota had not written that haunting track for one of the most iconic films in history? Try to imagine Marlon Brando giving the order to the beat of an Arlo Guthrie tune.

In some ways, music maketh the movie. It can inspire feelings of joy, tension, horror and sorrow in the hearts of the viewers with a few well placed notes and rhythm.

The fabulous Island Brass Quintet aims to explore that range of emotions, and more, on Tuesday when they perform ‘A Night At The Movies,’ featuring excerpts from some of the greatest movie soundtracks of all time. Members are Keith Millar on trumpet, Simon Donoghue on trumpet, Charity Putman on tuba, Reid McNeal on French horn and Vito Biliti on trombone.

Why did the group choose this particular genre for a performance? “There are movie fans in the band,” explains Millar, “and beyond that, there has been some spectacular music written for films in the last 100 years. We want to bring those evocative pieces to the forefront and shine a spotlight on them.

“We have chosen soundtracks from movies in the ‘30s, all the way up to modern day.”

Audience members can expect to be swept away by the music from such popular films as ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, ‘The Sting’, ‘Platoon’, ‘Monty Python’s Flying Circus’, ‘The Magnificent Seven’ and ‘Platoon’.

Being held in the Bay Harbour Centre on West Bay Road, the performance runs from 7-8pm and is a must for fans of film. The Quintet has played for a variety of events in Cayman, including weddings, benefit concerts, private parties and corporate events. Thanks to the talents of the member musicians, they are capable of playing music ranging from Renaissance and jazz to Broadway and Dixieland. It should be a great night out!

Tickets are $25 per person and can be bought online at www.eventpro.ky/buytickets/a-night-at-the-movies-with-island-brass. There will be beer, wine and soft drinks available for purchase. Show runs from 7-8:30pm at the Bay Harbour Centre, located at 5 West Bay Road.