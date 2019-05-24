Lovers of flowers and all things horticultural should head to Jasmine on West Bay Road on Saturday for the Horticultural and Floral Exhibition, courtesy of the Garden Club of Grand Cayman.

The newly-opened Jasmine on West Bay Road is the perfect location to browse the blooms and exhibits and see who wins for their category entrants.

The doors open at 9am and close at 5pm. In that time, the public is invited to stop by and drink in the sights and smells of flowers, plants and creative designs.

Ora Hollebon, past president of the Garden Club of Grand Cayman and chairperson of this particular event, says that it is being held in place of the Club’s biannual flower show. In order to make it more inclusive for people to enter their exhibits, this new event relaxes the competition rules usually set by the Club’s American affiliate. The result will no doubt allow for a wide range of new entrants, displaying a wealth of imagination.

There are several categories on which submissions will be judged under the umbrella theme of ‘The Beauty of Cayman’. There is the Floral and Natural Material Designs category, which falls under the subhead of ‘Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow’; the Amateur Photography category, titled ‘Reflections of Cayman’; the Horticultural category, featuring plants, trees, scrubs, cut flowers and other plant materials; and finally, the Children’s Designs category with a recycling theme, as the children will be including recycled materials in their exhibits.

All the entries must be in place at Jasmine by 10am on Friday, so if you haven’t submitted yet, time is running out.

They will be judged by experts in the field, looking for the best in each category. There are lots of prizes to be won, according to organisers.

Anyone who participates in the show will be eligible to take part in a raffle draw at the end of the event. Refreshments will be served at Jasmine throughout the day.

The Garden Club of Grand Cayman

Founded in 1957, the aim and purpose of the Garden Club is to promote interest in and knowledge of gardening. Its theme is ‘Keep Cayman Clean and Beautiful’. Membership is open to all, and meetings are held monthly except during July and August. Many beautification projects are on the schedule and in the past have included native landscaping at The Cayman Islands Tourist Association, seaside garden at Government House and holiday decorations at Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park.

For further information on the exhibition, contact Ora Hollebon on [email protected], call 925-5531, or email [email protected]