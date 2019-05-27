Police seek suspected fraudster

Police are seeking a suspected fraudster who flew into Grand Cayman last week.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service issued an appeal Monday for public assistance in locating Kenneth Emeka Ajana, a Nigerian national.

Ajana, 50, arrived on Grand Cayman on Thursday, 23 May. He is wanted in relation to various incidents of fraud.

He is described as being about 5 feet, 8 inches in height, of dark complexion, and with a heavy build.

Anyone who has seen him, or who may have any information about his whereabouts, is asked to contact Detective Sergeant John Williams at 926-0646.