Two police officers were assaulted Monday while responding to an altercation between an man and a woman on Eastern Avenue.

After speaking to both parties, they informed the 19-year-old man that he was under arrest on suspicion of assault, insulting the modesty of a woman, causing fear of provocation of violence and theft.

The man became verbally and physically aggressive toward the officers, according to police. He resisted arrest, causing injury to both officers and damaging a watch that one of the officers was wearing.

The suspect was eventually subdued and taken into custody. He was further arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest, damage to property and assaulting police.

The officers were treated for their injuries and later released from hospital. The man remained in police custody at press time.