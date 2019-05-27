Sunset FC and Elite SC teams share Girls Under-18 titles

In a week filled with exciting games in the 2019 Cayman Islands Football Association youth leagues, Sunset FC lifted the Girls Under-18 FA Cup with a narrow 3-2 victory over Elite SC, while Elite SC were officially crowned Girls Under-18 league champions.

With Elite SC securing the Girls Under-18 league title in late April and Sunset FC finishing runners-up, it was only fitting that the final of the Girls Under-18 FA Cup would be contested by the two best young female teams on the island.

Although Sunset’s three first-half goals were enough to clinch the coveted cup, they had to weather a spirited second-half comeback from Elite SC.

With goals from Chloe Bentick-Lalli in the 16th minute, an Elite SC own goal in the 22nd minute and a Molly Kehoe strike in the 43rd minute, Sunset FC had one hand on the trophy going into half-time. The young Elite SC ladies had other ideas as a 65th minute penalty from Ethana Villalobos and a Stoyanna Stewart 68th minute strike gave the West Bay outfit a tremendous lift, but it was not quite enough as Sunset FC rode out the final 20 minutes to secure the 2019 FA Cup title.

In the Girls Under-11 FA Cup final, Sunset FC Fusion secured a league and cup double as they outlasted Academy SC 6-1.

Three goals from Olivia Thorpe, two from Harper Nelson and a solitary strike from Cayden Coles was more than enough to see off a competitive Academy SC team. Sofia Bailey scored Academy SCs goal.

In the Boys Under-11 FA Cup quarter-finals, Sunset FC Warriors and Latinos FC secured their spots in the semi-finals, with victories over 345 FC II and Academy SC Saints respectively.

League runners-up Sunset FC Warriors defeated 345 FC II 5-1, with Matthew Rees scoring three goals, Phin Ellison adding a double and Luke Higgo scoring the fifth. Ajani Carnegie scored for 345 FC II.

Latinos FC advanced to the semi-finals with a narrow 3-2 victory over Academy SC Saints. Latinos’ Audrick Henriques, Keeshano Whittaker and Jharez McKenzie scored for the victors while David Stroh and Michael Godfrey replied for the Saints.

In Girls Under-13 regular season games played on Saturday morning, Elite SC outlasted Academy SC Dolphins 2-1, thanks to goals from Iliana Romero and Antoneya Baptist. Eva Bothwell scored for the Dolphins.

Roma Fusion FC drew 1-1 with Sunset SC Stingrays as Olivia Thorpe opened the scoring for Sunset FC and Amoya Burton replying for Roma with a goal late in the second half.

In Boys Under-13 play, Future SC defeated Bodden Town FC 2-1, Academy SC Jaguars beat Sunset FC 3-0 and Academy SC Stingrays got past 345 FC II 1-0.

In the Boys Under-15 FA Cup semi-finals, Cayman Athletic SC defeated Sunset FC 6-1 and Academy SC got by 345 FC I 2-1. Cayman Athletic SC will face Academy SC Blue in the final, scheduled for Saturday, 1 June.

In the only Boys Under-15 league game played, Cayman Brac FC downed Academy SC White 5-0 thanks to goals from Curtis Hunt (2), Darrick Martin (2) and Jaedon Tatum.

A full schedule of CIFA youth league action continues this Saturday, 1 June with the Girls Under-13 FA Cup first round, Boys Under-15 FA Cup final and Boys Under-13 league games.