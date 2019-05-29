CUC is advising its customers in the Randyke Gardens area and on Halifax Road off the Linford Pierson Highway in George Town that they will experience interruptions to their electrical service on Thursday and Friday.

Areas affected on Thursday, 30 May, between 9-10:30am, include Rankin Drive, Dykewood Drive, Candlenut Close, Randyke Way and Concord Avenue.

The following day, Friday, 31 May, customers on Halifax Road will be affected from between 9am and 2:30pm.

Motorists are asked to drive with caution when in the Randyke Gardens area on Thursday and Halifax Road on Friday as CUC will have a number of trucks and personnel in the area.

CUC said the interruptions were necessary to facilitate required overhead infrastructure upgrades.