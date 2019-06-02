Cayman hosts youth football tournament

Cayman will play host to a regional youth football championship this week. The Cayman Islands Invitational U15 Youth Football Cup will kick off Tuesday and conclude on Saturday, bringing teams from the United States, Jamaica, Honduras and Trinidad and Tobago to compete for the title.

The eight-team tourney, which is hosted by the West Bay Sports Foundation and the Cayman Islands Football Association, will be played at Ed Bush Sports Complex and the Cayman Brac Sports Field.

Cayman’s National U15 team and the Cuba National U15 team will be playing and preparing for the CONCACAF U15 Championships in Florida later this summer.

The rest of the field includes Cavalier FC (Jamaica), CD Victoria (Honduras), DC United (United States), Mt Pleasant Academy (Jamaica), Portmore United (Jamaica), and Tobago All Stars (Trinidad and Tobago).

“We’re really excited to have attracted another quality field of teams to compete in the tournament,” said Arden Rivers, co-founder of the West Bay Sports Foundation, in an official statement. “To be able to provide this level of competition for our national players should be extremely helpful for their development and preparation ahead of the CONCACAF tournament this summer.”

CD Victoria, Mt Pleasant Academy, Tobago All Stars and Cavalier FC will compete on Cayman Brac, while the Cayman and Cuban national teams will play Portmore United and DC United on Grand Cayman.

There will be a pair of games at Ed Bush and the Cayman Brac Sports Field on Tuesday at 6:30 and 8:30 pm. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals on Friday.

“To work with the West Bay Sports Foundation team to host a tournament like this shows what can happen when people come together,” said CIFA President Alfredo Whittaker as part of a press release. “I’m looking forward to seeing our Cayman Islands footballers being put to the test against some good teams, and hopefully get some wins in front of their supporters at home.”

Admission to all games is free.

For further details, including the schedule, visit caymanyouthfootballcup.ky.