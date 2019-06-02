People in the Crystal Harbour area should expect short interruptions (of no more than 5 minutes) to their electrical service on Wednesday between 10-11am, according to a Caribbean Utilities Company statement.

Areas affected include Crystal Drive, Crighton Drive from the junction with Crystal Drive west, Galway Quay, Cypress Pointe and Cypress Pointe North, Sardinia Close, Daum Quay, Hoya Quay and Kosta Boda Close.

CUC advises motorists to exercise caution because CUC will have a number of trucks and personnel in the Crystal Harbour area at that time.

CUC said the outages are required to facilitate “overhead infrastructure upgrades”.

For more information on the outage and streets affected, call CUC at 949-5200 or email [email protected]