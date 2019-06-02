Jeffrey William Powery, 32, pleaded guilty on Friday to intentionally causing grievous bodily harm to his mother in an incident that occurred in West Bay between 11 and 14 Dec.

Powery had previously pleaded not guilty to attempted murder in the same incident. On Friday, Crown Counsel Greg Walcolm told Justice Roger Chapple that the new plea was acceptable.

He said the mother, Jolene Powery, was in Miami receiving medical treatment. She was not in a position to make a victim impact statement. He indicated he was awaiting a report from her doctor in Cayman.

Sentencing was set for some time after 29 Aug.

Few details were given in court, but the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service did issue a statement on 14 Dec. They said a member of the public had notified police of an altercation on the night of 12 Dec. It had involved a woman and a man known to her. Officers attended a location on North West Point Road, where they did not receive any response. They went in and found the woman unconscious.

One outstanding piece of potential evidence had been a blood spatter report.

Jeffrey Powery was represented by attorney Jonathon Hughes.