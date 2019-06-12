Dexter Bodden, a musician popularly known as the Calypso Cowboy, pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding Tuesday following a Goodyear hearing in Grand Court.

Bodden had also been charged with causing grievous bodily harm.

A Goodyear hearing allows the defence to request an indication of the likely maximum sentence should the defendant plead guilty.

Justice Patrick Brooks ordered a victim impact report and a social impact report to be conducted, and he requested information regarding potential compensation to the complainant.

Bodden will next be in court for sentencing on 8 Aug.