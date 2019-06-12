Iguana cull total surpasses 700,000

Grand Cayman’s green iguana cullers delivered nearly 24,000 reptiles to the George Town landfill last week, bringing the total number of culled iguanas past 700,000 over 32 weeks.

Including last week’s total of 23,729, cullers have eliminated a total of 708,714 iguanas (as of 8 June) since the Department of Environment programme began in late October 2018.

Cullers remain ahead of the pace needed to reach the target of culling 1.3 million iguanas by the end of 2019.

Cullers are being paid $4.50 a head, rising to $5 if they meet monthly and annual targets, in an effort to wipe out the invasive species in Grand Cayman.