Police say five people were arrested on Cayman Brac during this year’s Braccanal Carnival celebration, 17-20 May.

In one case, a 25-year-old Cayman Brac man was arrested 17 May and subsequently charged with assault causing actual bodily harm and common assault in relation to an altercation at a bar. The assault victim was treated for minor facial injuries and subsequently released.

The same day, another Cayman Brac man, 47, was arrested on suspicion of possession and consumption of crack cocaine, after a consumption utensil was found on his person.

Police activity did not end with the festival. On 24 May, officers approached two men on West End Road, who were acting suspiciously. Police said they saw one of the men had receipt books used in illegal gambling.

Officers searched both men and found a large quantity of cash and several other receipt books, all in the possession of the first man. The man, 70, of Cayman Brac, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of illegal gaming and possession of criminal property. The second man was given a warning about buying lottery tickets.

Additional cash and gambling paraphernalia were recovered during a search of the first man’s home after officers obtained a warrant. In total, over $3,000 in Cayman Islands and US cash was seized.

The man has been bailed while investigations continue.