A “serious failure” that occurred during the launch of a tender boat from a yacht anchored in the Cayman Islands has prompted the Maritime Authority to issue a safety warning about the launching of watercraft.

According to a statement from the authority, “On 26 May 2019 a tender was being launched through a side shell opening of a large yacht at anchor. Three crewmembers were on board the tender during the launching operation. While the tender was being lowered, the aft attachment between the tender and the launching appliance failed catastrophically causing the rear of the boat to fall to the water.

“Fortunately, none of the crewmembers on board the tender were seriously injured during the incident. However, serious injuries to the crewmembers could easily have occurred as a result of the fall to the water or by contact with the free-swinging hook and release gear.”

According to the statement, “On examination it was found that the hook and release gear had remained intact during the incident. The welds connecting the tender itself to the release gear were found to have failed inside the tender.”

The authority highlighted the following ‘general safety issues’:

When inspecting and testing launching appliances it is important to consider the entire system under load. This will include the launching appliance and its foundations, the falls in use, hooks and release gear, the attachment to the craft being launched and the craft itself.

‘Man riding’ during the launching of any watercraft should only be undertaken when the entire system has been designed, tested and certified for such activities. Suitable standards for man riding include the IMO Life Saving Appliances Code.

The risks inherent in all lifting operations, including the launching of watercraft, must be rigorously assessed and safe working practices developed.

When ‘man riding’ during launching operations, the minimum number of persons necessary for safe launching should be present in the craft being launched.

Appropriate personal protective equipment such as life jackets, ‘bump hats’, etc. should be employed whenever their use is indicated by the risk assessment.