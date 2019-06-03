A Bodden Town man appeared in court Monday following an incident at the Bodden Town Police Station on 29 May in which he was engaged in a physical altercation with another member of the public.

Jerry Machado Christian, 49, was charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm and two counts of intentional harassment, alarm and distress, according to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

The court heard Monday that Christian and the complainant knew each other and had a long history between them. Christian was driving in front of the complainant last Wednesday and allegedly made a threatening gesture, and both parties called the police before driving to the police station.

The RCIPS stated in a press release that the defendant attacked the complainant in view of the officers, causing injury to the complainant and an RCIPS civilian staff member. Both parties were separated and the defendant was taken into custody.

The court heard Monday that Christian was interviewed by police last Thursday and accepted responsibility for his actions. The court also heard that the complainant fell down and suffered significant injuries including a facial fracture, in addition to a haematoma and oedema.