Officers from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service and Customs and Border Control arrested four people Friday after receiving a tip about illegal gambling and drug activities.

After getting the tip, officers went to a bar on Shedden Road just after 1:25pm on Friday. A number of people immediately left on foot, and several others were spoken to by the officers about activities at the bar.

Two George Town women – aged 58 and 39 – were arrested on suspicion of illegal gambling. Two men – aged 21 and 18 – were arrested on suspicion of possession and consumption of ganja.

Police investigations are still ongoing.