Deanna Look Loy considers herself a collector. But not in the traditional sense.

“I am a plant collector, I suppose,” says the avid gardener and retired, long-time government employee. “I buy a lot of plants. I like to keep up with the new plants in the nursery; an expensive hobby.”

She’s also keen on taking cuttings and starting new plants in pots, many of which are given away as gifts.

Her expansive garden in Prospect is filled with hundreds of potted plants, highlighted by colourful varieties of desert rose and orchids. Towering ferns, bougainvillea and tropical trees and shrubs keep the area shady for most of the day.

