CIBC FirstCaribbean to open loan centre at Health City

CIBC FirstCaribbean is set to open a loan centre at the Health City Medical Complex in June.

The new centre will provide financial services to the employees of the complex and members of the Bodden Town, North Side and East End communities.

The first offering of its kind to the Eastern and Northern Communities, the Health City Loan Centre will feature personal banking, personal loans, business and platinum banking services, along with two 24-hour cash dispensers on location, should clients need cash at any time of the day. Bank staff will be at the centre from Tuesday to Friday from 1:00-6:30pm and Saturday from 9:30am to 1:30pm.

Mark McIntyre, managing director of CIBC FirstCaribbean in Cayman said East End is “developing rapidly and we are proud to be the first financial institution” in the district.

The bank said the opening of the Health City Loan Centre is part of its growth strategy, and aims to cater to the growing needs of customers in the East.

“Our staff chosen to oversee the new location are from neighbouring communities and we are pleased to be in a position to better support the dreams and homeownership aspirations of Caymanians living in the districts of North Side and East End,” said Associate Director for Retail Banking Channels Samuel A. McField.