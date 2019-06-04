Two men accused of being involved in the wounding of a dog named Dora in May 2017 were back in court Tuesday.

Andrei James Challenger had previously pleaded guilty to failing to exercise proper care and supervision. His father, James Rolin Challenger, had previously pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering.

The court heard Tuesday that Andrei James Challenger had denied guilt in the matter when meeting with probation officers.

The case will appear back in court on 11 June when the Crown and defence attorneys will discuss a potential trial date. Both Challengers are excused from attending court that day.