A man pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of cockfighting in violation of Cayman’s Animals Law.

Anthony Mitchell Brown pleaded guilty to staging cockfights at some point between 1 Jan. and 15 Aug. 2018.

Brown is also charged with another count of cockfighting, causing unnecessary suffering, cruelty to animals and possession of prescription only medicines.

The Crown will review the remaining charges levied against Brown, who will next appear in court on 26 June.