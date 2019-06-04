Three people were fined $300 each on Tuesday for selling lottery tickets.

Devon Everton Chambers, Patrick Anthony Comrie and Tieshia Davis were given a week to make the payments.

The court heard that the three defendants were found at a George Town address in close proximity to receipt books on 13 Oct. 2018.

A charge of operating a common gaming house was left on file for all three defendants.

Magistrate Grace Donalds ordered that cash seized during the arrest would be forfeited to the Crown. Chambers had CI$5,332 seized on the arrest date. Davis had CI$354 and Comrie had CI$3,072 and US$986 taken at the time of arrest.