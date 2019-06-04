Four Jamaican men who had previously pleaded guilty to possessing more than 400 pounds of ganja had their pleas voided Tuesday and their case sent from Summary Court to Grand Court.

Martin Anthony Trench, Kendale Jerome Straumann, Andre Junior Russell and Basil Anthony Smith appeared in court Tuesday in front of Magistrate Kirsty-Ann Gunn.

The court heard that there was a dispute between defence and Crown counsel as to whether the defence had elected to have the case heard in Summary Court.

The court’s records indicated that no such election had been made, and the Crown took the opportunity to elect to send the case to Grand Court. Magistrate Gunn ordered that the previous pleas would be voided and the defendants will next appear in court on 14 June.

Defence counsel Crister Bradyindicated that the defendants are likely to plead guilty to the charges in Grand Court.

The four defendants were apprehended in September 2018 after police intercepted their boat at sea. They were spotted by members of the Air Operations and Joint Marine Units allegedly throwing packages overboard, and those packages were later recovered. The boat was said to hold 454.41 pounds of ganja, and the illegal drugs were ordered forfeited to the Crown and destroyed in October 2018.