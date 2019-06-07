Roads closures this weekend

There will be road closures in downtown George Town on Friday evening and Saturday to facilitate the Queen’s Birthday celebrations.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service advised that Fort Street will be closed between Harbour Drive and Edward Street from 6pm Friday. The junction of Fort Street and Albert Panton Street will also be closed at this time.

On Saturday, Fort Street will be closed between Harbour Drive and Mary Street, and Edward Street will be closed between Fort Street and Dr. Roy’s Drive from 6am on Saturday morning.

The roads will re-open around noon, after the ceremonies are completed, police said.

Other weekend events

Police have also issued advisories to motorists, asking them to exercise caution on Sunday, as three separate fundraising events take to the roads.

The CTMH Doctors Hospital Walkathon will begin at 6am on Sunday from the hospital and travel east along Smith Road. It will turn right onto Bobby Thompson Way and then east onto the Linford Pierson Highway, south along Crewe Road, and then return to the hospital via South Sound Road and Smith Road. The event is expected to finish at 8:30am.

Drivers are also asked to be aware that the Wind of Hope 5K Walk/Run will take place on Sunday, also starting at 6am. Participants will begin at Smith’s Barcadere and travel along South Sound Road, ending on South Sound Road just before The Avenue. The event is expected to finish at 9:30am. Again, no roads will be closed for this event.

Also on Sunday, the PAWS on Wheels fundraising cycle event will be held, starting at 7am. Participants will cycle from the Lighthouse Restaurant on Bodden Town Road, and travel the East End Loop: east along Sea View Road, north on Austin Conolly Drive, west along the Queen’s Highway and Old Robin Road, and then south on Frank Sound Road back to the Lighthouse Restaurant.

No roads will be closed for these three events, but police are advising motorists to exercise caution if travelling in these areas on Sunday morning.