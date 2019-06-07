Two robberies in West Bay

Police are investigating two robberies that were carried out in West Bay over the last two days.

According to police, a man reported that just after leaving his home at an address off Birch Tree Hill Road, at around 2am on Friday, he was physically assaulted by a group of males, causing him to collapse.

The men made off with a quantity of cash, bank cards, and personal items.

Emergency services attended and treated the victim at the scene for minor injuries.

In a separate incident on Thursday afternoon, officers responded to a report of a woman being robbed at knifepoint as she walked along Rosett Close around 4:45pm.

The woman told police she had been approached by a man with a knife. He demanded her handbag and then fled into nearby bushes with the bag, which contained cash and personal items. The victim was not injured, police said.

The stolen bag, without cash, was located nearby later.

The suspect is described as being between 5 feet, 8 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall, of brown complexion, and wearing a long-sleeved gray shirt, dark pants. His face was covered with a shirt.