Cayman readies for Rugby Americas North 7’s tourney

The field has been set for the Rugby Americas North 7’s, a qualifying tournament for the 2020 Summer Olympics that will bring a host of talented national teams to Cayman in July.

The men’s field features Canada, Jamaica, Guyana, Bermuda, Mexico, Trinidad & Tobago, Barbados and the Cayman Islands, while the women’s field will consist of Mexico, Trinidad & Tobago, Jamacia, St. Lucia, the Bahamas and Bermuda. All matches of the 2019 tournament will be live-streamed on RAN’s Facebook page.

The tournament, which will take place on July 6 and 7 at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex, will give Cayman a chance to shine on a stage with some much larger competitors. The RAN 7’s were last held in Barbados in 2018, and Jamaica won the men’s bracket while Mexico won the women’s side.

“Year over year, we continue to be impressed with the development of our regional teams and this tournament looks to be no different,” said RAN President Miguel Carner as part of an official press release. “The Cayman Rugby Football Union boasts a veteran team of tournament and event organizers and is ready to take on the responsibility of hosting such an important regional event.”

RF Group has been chosen as the title sponsor of this year’s tournament.

The eight teams in the men’s bracket of the tournament will be split into two pools. Canada, Bermuda, Mexico and Barbados will form one pool, and Jamaica, Guyana, Cayman and Trinidad & Tobago will form the other.

The first day of the tournament will be pool play and the second day a knockout round, organisers said.

The schedule for the women’s bracket of the tournament will be released in mid-June.

“Cayman Rugby is pleased and proud to host the 2019 RF Group RAN Sevens tournament,” said Derek Haines, the president of Cayman Rugby Football Union, in a prepared statement.

“There is much to be played for this year and it is great that Cayman Rugby is identified as a union capable of organizing prestigious events such as this.”

People seeking more information can visit the event page at www.rugbyamericasnorth.com/ran7s.