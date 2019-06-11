2019 CIFA Youth Football Leagues: Sunset to face 345 FC in Boys Under-11 FA Cup final

Sunset FC Warriors have a chance to redeem themselves against 345 FC I in the upcoming 2019 CIFA Boys Under-11 FA Cup final, after both clubs won their semi-final games over the weekend.

The much anticipated final, scheduled for Saturday at the Annex Field, will be a rematch of the Boys Under-11 league final which ended with 345 FC I lifting the 2019 league trophy.

In their semi-final, Sunset FC Warriors defeated Latinos FC 5-0 (respect rule enforced), thanks to goals from Max Griffin (3) and Jaxon Cover (2).

In the second semi-final, 345 FC I defeated Sunset FC Makos 6-1 (respect rule enforced) as goals from Christo Durrant, Emre Cuevas-Ebanks, Harry Jakubiak, Danny Lyne, Ethan Cansell and Chaz Ruddick were enough to see off a very competitive Makos outfit. Dylan Lynee scored for the Makos.

In the Girls Under-13 FA Cup semi-final, Sunset FC Fuego downed Sunset FC Stingrays 4-0, thanks to yet another hat-trick from their top striker Ashlyn Evans and a single from Jordyn Bridges. Sunset FC Fuego will face the winner of Elite SC and Academy SC Dolphins in the final. In the Boys Under-13 FA Cup first round, Academy SC Jaguars got past George Town SC 4-0.

In the second first round game, 345 FC II defeated Bodden Town SC 4-0 as Sean Leon (2) Derrick Russell and Culoinn Lynch all found the back of the net.

Academy SC Jaguars and 345 FC II move on in the competition and join 345 FC I, 345 FC III, Academy SC Stingrays, Cayman Brac FC, Future SC and Sunset FC in the Boys Under-13 FA Cup quarter-finals, scheduled for this Saturday.

In the lone Boys Under-13 league game, Future SC travelled to the Sister Islands and secured a 4-0 victory over Cayman Brac FC, with goals from Tyler Beckford (2), Jawon Henry and Dwayne Needham.

In the Boys Under-17 FA Cup semi-final, Academy SC Blue secured a spot in the final, beating Cayman Athletic SC 5-1, thanks to goals from Daniel Wallace, Zachary Redden, Gunnar Studenhofft (2) and Jahmai Griffiths. Shameer Seymour scored Cayman Athletic’s lone goal.

Academy SC Blue will meet the winner of the second Under-17 Boys semi-final, which is yet to be played, between Future SC and Bodden Town FC.