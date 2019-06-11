International Night at John A. Cumber school

More than 300 people attended Sir John A. Cumber Primary School’s annual International Night recently, where students and teachers demonstrated the event’s theme of ‘A Melting Pot of Cultures’.

Dancers from the Junior Batabano Band of the Year opened the 25 May show with the performance ‘Hidden in the Kelp’. This was followed by opening remarks from Paul Samuel, the school’s principal.

During the evening, students and teachers displayed an array of talents through dance, recitals, modelling and singing as they represented different cultures around the world.

“It is extremely pleasing to see how well the cultures were represented, and the teachers, parents and students collaborated to make the night a success,” said the school’s librarian Shanda Hunter. She said events like these create a positive environment for students to be creative and expressive while learning something new.

The students created crafts, essays and vibrant displays relating to foreign countries for attendees to see during the evening.

The master of ceremonies, East End Primary school teacher Troy Rogers, rallied the audience with his energetic persona during the performances.

Before the end of the night, the entire audience participated in the famous Latin dance ‘Macarena’ by Los del Rio as the school’s Spanish department displayed their Latin charisma on stage.

Reception children represented Italy with a fashion show. Year 1 students sang a reggae medley and Year 2 students dressed up as cowboys and cowgirls to represent Texas. Year 3 students sang Honduras’s national song, Year 4 performed Mexico’s ‘Poco Loco’, Year 5 students gave a taste of Barbados, and Year 6 represented the Cayman Islands with a poem.

Year 3 student, Melayiah White ended the night with a recital titled ‘Cayman’s Culture’.