A Bodden Town man was granted bail Tuesday following a weekend domestic violence incident that included wounding and damage to property.

Kerry Whittaker, 43, was granted bail, provided that he not make contact with the complainant and that he provide a surety of $950 that he will appear in court.

According to a police statement, the incident that led to Whittaker’s court appearance occurred just after 10pm on Saturday. Police and other emergency services were dispatched by the 911 Communications Centre to a residence in the Prospect Area, where it was reported that a woman was assaulted by a man known to her.

Emergency Medical Services responded and assisted the woman who had a laceration to the right side of her thigh, police said. She was transported to the hospital where she received further medical treatment.

Police said the suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm, and was later charged with wounding and damage to property.

Magistrate Valdis Foldats ordered Whittaker to appear in court again on 21 June at 2pm.

Whittaker’s defence attorney Crister Brady told the court that there was “very significant provocation” involved in the case.

“Not a defence,” said Magistrate Valdis Foldats in response.