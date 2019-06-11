Marketing Professional Association honours top marketers

CIMPA honours top marketers 1 of 4

Cayman’s marketing professionals gathered last week to award the islands’ best marketers, campaigns and brands.

Amy Still of Collective was named Marketer of the Year at the Cayman Islands Marketing Professional Association Awards at the Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort on Thursday, June 6.

“I have been very lucky to have a very diverse background in marketing,” Still said, noting that she previously worked in London and New York. “This market is growing so fast and it’s fun to bring some of what I’ve learned to [Cayman].”

The CIMPA award for Agency of the Year went to Not Your Standard.

Co-founder Michelle Wight said it was confirmation she and partner Harriet Moon were on the right track when they started their agency just two years ago.

“We were trying to do things a little differently,” Wight said, “and, to be honest, the community was ready for it.”

Not Your Standard worked on the Boxed campaign, which won the Campaign of the Year award for its drive in providing freshly prepared frozen meals.

The Rotary Central ‘Not Your Spot’ campaign by Tower, which educated people about who should use handicapped parking spaces, won Community Impact of the Year.

Video of the Year went to ‘Slow Food Day 2018 at Camana Bay’, which promoted local farm-to-table operations.

The Website of the Year went to Property Cayman; Brand of Year was won by KAABOO Cayman; and the title of Creative Professional of the Year was taken by Damien Murphy of AirVu.

CIMPA Chair Catherine Healy said in a statement, “The shortlist was strong with each finalist demonstrating hard work, energy, passion and a positive contribution to the local community.”

She added, “The high quality of the submissions made it very difficult for the judges to choose just one winner per category.

The variety of entrants this year is testament to the diversity of the local talent we are so lucky to have.”