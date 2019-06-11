Appleby attorney named private client lawyer of the year

Appleby Partner Carlos de Serpa Pimentel has been named ‘Lawyer of the Year’ in Who’s Who Legal 2019 awards.

As the Group Head of the Private Client and Trusts department of the Appleby Group, Pimentel specialises in all aspects of Cayman Islands trust law advice and trust litigation. He regularly advises trustees and ultra-high net worth individuals on the establishment, restructuring and administration of trusts, and the use of private trust companies, as well as providing advice to protectors and beneficiaries on a variety of trust related matters.

“I am honoured to be recognised amongst global elite lawyers in the private client sector,” Pimentel said.