Annual Xposition of the Arts returns

Fans of theatre, dance and many other types of performing arts have the perfect opportunity to see a wide range of talent in one night.

The Talent Xposition of the Arts is celebrating its 18th anniversary on 30 June. One of Cayman’s largest and longest running talent shows, the Xposition is organised by The New Self-Help Community Foundation and provides a much-needed outlet for the artistic, creative community.

The jam-packed show will feature live poetry, singing, dancing, and musical performances. Returning to the stage this year will be Rita Estevanovich, Liana DaCosta, Zariah Anglin, Ericka Rockett-McBean, Althea Miller and the UCCI Performing Arts, to name a few.

There will also be guest appearances by Miss Cayman Islands Universe Caitlin Tyson, Miss World Cayman Kelsie Woodman-Bodden, and Miss Teen Cayman Islands Latecia Bush.

This year, the Xposition is proud to present the Stella Maris Junior Dancers of Jamaica gracing the stage. The award-winning dance group will be the second international group of its kind to perform at the show.

“Young people who get the opportunity to study the performing arts become more interesting, expressive and motivated,” says the Self-Help Foundation’s CEO, JC Connor. “The arts provide young performers with a supportive, inclusive and creative environment to engage with the various art forms. It encourages positive social interaction and a strong sense of community and artistic expression of each individual.”

The show is suitable for all ages and everyone is encouraged to support the young performers who have been working hard to bring out their best on the night.

The New Self-Help Community Foundation

The Foundation was created to inspire young people to take responsibility for their future by implementing high-impact programmes which emphasise strong social, cultural and educational values. Its aim is to promote positive self-esteem, foster economic development and positively transform the lives of children, their families and their communities.

Gates open at 5:30pm and the show starts promptly at 6pm on 30 June at the Harquail Theatre. Tickets cost $10 prepaid and $15 at the door. Tickets can be bought in advance from Funky Tang’s and Winners Circle Sports.